Emirates questions capacity while Air France-KLM opposes Navi Mumbai shift
Emirates and Air France-KLM aren't thrilled about shifting international flights from Mumbai's main airport to the new Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).
Emirates has raised questions about NMIA's capacity to support large international airline operations, while Air France-KLM has opposed its services between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, terming the arrangements as "operationally inefficient."
The switch is part of a major terminal upgrade in Mumbai, with Mumbai International Airport Ltd. (MIAL) planning to move five million passengers a year by March 2027.
Airlines seek delay for Mumbai move
At an October meeting with more than 35 airlines, many asked for extra time before making the move, suggesting a delay until winter 2027 instead of rushing things next March.
Right now, Mumbai's main airport has the capacity to handle 55 million travelers a year; NMIA will start off with space for just 20 million.
While Indian airlines are on board with the shift (for now), foreign carriers like Emirates and Air France-KLM are still hoping for better infrastructure and smoother plans before they make the jump.