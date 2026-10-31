Emirates questions capacity while Air France-KLM opposes Navi Mumbai shift

Emirates and Air France-KLM aren't thrilled about shifting international flights from Mumbai's main airport to the new Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).

Emirates has raised questions about NMIA's capacity to support large international airline operations, while Air France-KLM has opposed its services between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, terming the arrangements as "operationally inefficient."

The switch is part of a major terminal upgrade in Mumbai, with Mumbai International Airport Ltd. (MIAL) planning to move five million passengers a year by March 2027.