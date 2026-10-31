Environmentalists, former secretary warn Delhi Yamuna riverfront risks flooding
India
Environmentalists, including a former union ministry secretary, are sounding the alarm on Delhi's new Yamuna riverfront plan.
They worry that building along the river could damage its natural flow and floodplain, making the city more vulnerable to floods.
The group also cautioned against copying the Sabarmati-style riverfront development plan, saying it might actually worsen pollution and flood risks for Delhi.
Shashi Shekhar urges Yamuna restoration, cleanup
Rather than big construction projects, experts like Shashi Shekhar say Delhi should focus on restoring the Yamuna's natural flow and cleaning up pollution.
They believe tackling these core issues is key to protecting both the river and the city.
Otherwise, flashy developments might just distract from what really matters.