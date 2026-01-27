European Council President Antonio Costa on Tuesday pulled out his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card during the historic announcement of a trade deal between India and the European Union. "I am the President of the European Council, but I am also an overseas Indian citizen," he said at a joint briefing attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi .

Heritage unveiled Costa's personal ties to India revealed Costa's father was born in Goa, a former Portuguese colony, and moved to Portugal after Goa's liberation. His grandfather lived in Margao for most of his life. "As you can imagine, for me it has a special meaning. I am very proud of my roots in Goa, where my father's family came from, and the connection between Europe and India is something personal to me," he said.

Trip He is known as 'Gandhi of Lisbon' The European Council president recalled visiting Goa as a teenager with his parents and last visiting India in 2017 as Portugal's Prime Minister. During that trip, he launched an English translation of a play by his father, Orlando. His ancestral home, which is almost 200 years old, is still standing in Margao on Abade Faria Road, where his extended family still lives. The 64-year-old leader is known as "Gandhi of Lisbon" because of his Goan heritage and calm negotiating approach.

Literary legacy Goa's influence on Costa's father's work Orlando was a noted writer whose work was heavily influenced by his Goan roots. The European Council President said in 2017, "My father went to Lisbon but never left Goa." "All the novels he wrote, from the sign of wrath to Ultimo Olhar de Manu Miranda, Goa was always present in his works," he said.

