Next Article
Ex-MP Prajwal Revanna gets life term for rape
Former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna has been sentenced to life in prison for raping a 47-year-old domestic worker in Mysuru.
He's also been ordered to pay ₹11 lakh as compensation.
The court's decision leaned heavily on forensic evidence, especially a hidden saree that tied him directly to the crime.
Revanna's attic saree sealed his fate
Investigators found the victim's saree tucked away in Revanna's farmhouse attic after she shared what happened.
Forensic tests on the garment confirmed his DNA, making it a key piece of evidence and helping secure the conviction.
This case really shows how crucial forensic proof can be in delivering justice.