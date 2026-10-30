Fire at Visakhapatnam Port during maintenance near high voltage transformer
India
A fire started Friday at the Visakhapatnam Port Authority near Sea Horse Junction while maintenance work was being carried out in the vicinity of a high-voltage transformer.
The flames caused some panic in the area, but thankfully no one was hurt.
Firefighters contain port blaze, no injuries
Firefighters acted fast and stopped the fire before it could spread to other parts of the port.
While thick smoke was seen around the port and One Town area, there were no injuries reported.
Officials are now looking into what caused the blaze.