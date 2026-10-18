Five family members found dead in Greater Noida, suicide suspected
India
Five members of a family were found dead at their home in Greater Noida on Saturday. Police think it was suicide linked to a property dispute.
At first, food poisoning was suspected, but autopsy reports now point to poisoning. Final test results are still pending.
Mahesh voice note prompts relatives' detentions
A voice note from Mahesh, one of the deceased, blamed his sisters and brother-in-law for the family's distress.
After this came to light and a harassment complaint was filed, those relatives were detained.
Police are still piecing together what happened as they investigate the ongoing family feud.