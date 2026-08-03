Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to speak in New Delhi

Sheikh Hasina, former prime minister of Bangladesh, is set to speak at a press conference in New Delhi on August 5, her first direct media interaction since being exiled two years ago.

The event marks the anniversary of her ousting and is organized by the Foreign Correspondents's Club of South Asia.

Her son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, and former education minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury will also join in.