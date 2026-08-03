Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to speak in New Delhi
Sheikh Hasina, former prime minister of Bangladesh, is set to speak at a press conference in New Delhi on August 5, her first direct media interaction since being exiled two years ago.
The event marks the anniversary of her ousting and is organized by the Foreign Correspondents's Club of South Asia.
Her son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, and former education minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury will also join in.
Audio-only link planned for Sheikh Hasina
Hasina will share a brief "Thank You" note, but it's still up in the air whether she'll answer any questions live.
The theme is "Sheikh Hasina's Homecoming" and she'll connect through an audio link instead of video.
Her last public statement was back in January, when she called Muhammad Yunus's interim government an "illegal, foreign-serving puppet regime."
With political tensions ongoing, her return to Bangladesh remains uncertain.