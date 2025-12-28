Next Article
Former Maoist commander Lakhan Yadav shot dead in Bihar
India
Lakhan Yadav, a former Maoist commander, was shot and killed by unknown attackers on Saturday night in Jamui district, Bihar.
The shooting happened as he was heading home from a Christmas event in Baratand Adivasi Tola.
Police say he died instantly from gunshot wounds.
Police probe focuses on motives and criminal links
Police quickly arrived at the scene, recovered Yadav's body for postmortem, and have launched an investigation to track down those responsible.
Yadav had a long history with the CPI (Maoist) and was linked to several Naxalite cases—including a 2020 armed incident—and had recently been released on bail.
Officers are now looking into whether his past criminal connections played a role in his murder.