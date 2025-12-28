₹147cr in forgotten bank money? There's a camp to help you claim it back!
If you (or someone you know) once opened a bank account in Kollam and forgot about it, here's your chance to get that money back.
On December 29, a special camp at Hotel Nani is making it easy for people to reclaim funds from accounts that have been inactive for over 10 years.
This is part of the national "Your Money, Your Right" campaign—because honestly, why let your cash just sit there?
What's happening and why should you care?
Kollam has a whopping ₹147 crore lying unclaimed across more than 6 lakh dormant accounts.
At this camp, officials will help you check if any of that forgotten money is yours.
Just bring the necessary documents to prove your ownership—officials will guide you on what's needed, and they'll guide you through the process of claiming your money.
Not just 1 day: Help continues after the event
Missed the camp? No worries—major banks will set up follow-up help desks so people can still claim their funds later.
For questions or details, you can call 9447905980.
So if free money sounds good (and let's be real—it does), this might be worth checking out!