₹147cr in forgotten bank money? There's a camp to help you claim it back! India Dec 28, 2025

If you (or someone you know) once opened a bank account in Kollam and forgot about it, here's your chance to get that money back.

On December 29, a special camp at Hotel Nani is making it easy for people to reclaim funds from accounts that have been inactive for over 10 years.

This is part of the national "Your Money, Your Right" campaign—because honestly, why let your cash just sit there?