FSSAI flags Hindustan Unilever over Horlicks Women's Plus, Mother's Plus
India
India's food safety authority (FSSAI) has called out Hindustan Unilever for making questionable claims on its Horlicks Women's Plus Chocolate Nutrition Drink and Mother's Plus Kesar.
Promises like "nutrition for strong bones" and "clinically proven to help improve bone strength in 6 months" didn't meet FSSAI standards.
FSSAI finds maltodextrin in Women's Plus
The "no added sugar" label on Women's Plus was flagged, since it actually contains maltodextrin.
FSSAI also found the nutrition information wasn't up to the mark, and said claims about "healthy birth weight" in Mother's Plus Kesar could break advertising rules.
The company now has to respond soon, while e-commerce platforms and licensing bodies have been told to stick closely to food safety rules.