Ganga above danger mark in several places across India: Details

Patna on alert, urban areas could see waterlogging

As of July 22, the Ganga was 20cm over the danger level in Patna—and it's not just the main river; tributaries like Kosi and Burhi Gandak are also overflowing.

Embankments in at least 10 districts of Bihar are under major strain, raising fears about possible breaches and flooding in low-lying areas.

Urban areas could see waterlogging too if rains keep up. Local authorities have been asked to roll out flood response plans to keep people safe.