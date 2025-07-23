Ganga above danger mark in several places across India: Details
The Ganga River is running above the danger mark in several spots across Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, thanks to days of heavy rain.
Key places like Patna's Hathidah and Gandhi Ghat, Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur, Sahibganj, Ballia, and Farakka are all on alert.
The Central Water Commission (CWC) has flagged a serious flood risk for these regions.
Patna on alert, urban areas could see waterlogging
As of July 22, the Ganga was 20cm over the danger level in Patna—and it's not just the main river; tributaries like Kosi and Burhi Gandak are also overflowing.
Embankments in at least 10 districts of Bihar are under major strain, raising fears about possible breaches and flooding in low-lying areas.
Urban areas could see waterlogging too if rains keep up. Local authorities have been asked to roll out flood response plans to keep people safe.