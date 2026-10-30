Government postpones Manipur census pending completion of NRC update
India
The government has put Manipur's census on hold, deciding to wait until the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is updated first.
While the rest of India will go ahead with its census in early 2027, Manipur's turn is postponed for now.
No new date yet.
Manipur High Court pauses census work
The Manipur High Court has also paused all census work in the state, reflecting concerns over local sensitivities.
Former Chief Minister N Biren Singh welcomed the move, saying it helps address worries among indigenous communities.
Meanwhile, other states will let people self-enumerate from January 10 to 24, 2027.