Gujarat banks closed today for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel birth anniversary
India
Banks all over Gujarat are taking a break this Saturday to celebrate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary.
This isn't the usual holiday: authorities announced it specially for today, even though it's a working fifth Saturday.
So, if you were planning to visit SBI, HDFC, or PNB in Gujarat, doors are shut for now.
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Prime Minister Modi is in Gujarat today, paying tribute at the Statue of Unity and launching projects worth over ₹400 crore.
Sardar Patel's birthday is marked as National Unity Day because of his huge role in bringing India together.
Meanwhile, banks in other states like Delhi and Mumbai are open as usual: this closure is just for Gujarat.