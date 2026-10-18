Gujarat Police send undercover women to garba and dandiya events
India
Navratri just got a safety upgrade: Gujarat Police are sending undercover women officers to garba and dandiya events this year.
The idea, led by State Police Chief Gyanendra Singh Malik, is to help everyone celebrate without worries and prevent any unwanted incidents.
Gujarat tightens security at 22,000+ venues
Security will be tight at over 22,000 venues across the state, including party plots, public spaces, and street garbas.
More police patrols are planned in crowded areas too.
Police teams will conduct regular patrolling at garba venues and nearby crowded areas, all aimed at making sure everyone can enjoy the festivities safely.