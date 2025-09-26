Next Article
Gujarat Police to recruit transgender individuals as traffic marshals
India
Gujarat Police are rolling out a pilot project to recruit transgender individuals as traffic marshals in Ahmedabad.
The goal is to open up public service jobs and create more inclusive, respectful opportunities for the transgender community.
These new marshals will work side-by-side with police at busy intersections, helping manage city traffic.
Training and community awareness
Officials are still working out how many people they'll hire and where they'll be posted, plus designing special training for the role.
The project is led by DGP Vikas Sahay and could expand to other cities if it goes well.
Authorities say community awareness will be key so everyone feels welcome and supported in these new roles.