Gujarat resident loses over ₹10L after downloading fake wedding invite
A Gujarat resident lost over ₹10 lakh after downloading a fake wedding invite sent via WhatsApp.
The invite came as an APK file, which, once downloaded, let hackers access his phone and drain his bank account.
Police tracked the money trail to Devendra Malik, who allegedly let scammers use his bank account for a cut.
Police warn against APKs call 1930
The scam started with a WhatsApp message and ended with serious financial loss.
Police are urging everyone to avoid downloading suspicious APK files or clicking on unknown links. These can easily compromise your device and your money.
If you ever spot unauthorized transactions or fall for such scams, call the national cybercrime helpline at 1930 right away; quick action can help freeze funds transferred to fraudulent accounts.
Stay sharp online!