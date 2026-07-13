Guwahati flooded after 2 days' rain, Jorabat landslide blocks NH-27
India
Guwahati has been struggling after two days of nonstop rain left much of the city underwater.
A landslide at Jorabat blocked NH-27, causing massive traffic jams and making it tough for people to get around.
Many neighborhoods are flooded, with cars and bikes stuck in waist-deep water and public transportation mostly out of action.
Guwahati shops flooded and deliveries suspended
Shops have taken a hit with rainwater flooding in, delivery services are on hold, and vehicles keep breaking down on submerged roads.
Even tourists returning from Kamakhya Temple got stuck in hourslong jams.
Although the rain has eased, major roads are still blocked by stagnant water, and crews are working hard to clear things up as the city slowly recovers.