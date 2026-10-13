Gyanesh Kumar faces resignation pressure over alleged voter roll irregularities

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is under pressure to resign after allegations surfaced about irregularities in updating India's voter rolls.

The issue has caught national attention, with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joining the protests.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) planned a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10, while the INDIA bloc has taken things to the Supreme Court, asking for Kumar's removal.