Gyanesh Kumar faces resignation pressure over alleged voter roll irregularities
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is under pressure to resign after allegations surfaced about irregularities in updating India's voter rolls.
The issue has caught national attention, with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joining the protests.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) planned a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10, while the INDIA bloc has taken things to the Supreme Court, asking for Kumar's removal.
Election commissioners raised written objections
Kumar, who became CEC in early 2025 and has a long record of public service, including key roles in Article 370's abrogation and the Ayodhya verdict, now faces claims that he was involved in alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Reports say other election commissioners even raised written objections about these decisions.
With opposition parties demanding an independent probe, all eyes are on how this political standoff will play out.