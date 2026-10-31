Harsh Goenka praises Tukaram Mundhe for Maharashtra food safety stance
India
At a recent event, RPG Group's Harsh Goenka called IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe the "hero of the evening" for his tough stance on unhygienic kitchens and food safety as Maharashtra's FDA chief.
Instead of soaking up the praise, Mundhe pointed out that real public service is about values like integrity and commitment to citizens.
Goenka, Mundhe urge honesty and teamwork
Goenka raised an important point: honesty in civil services shouldn't be rare or surprising.
Mundhe agreed, saying it takes teamwork, especially from field inspectors and staff, to make a real difference.
Both highlighted that putting people first should always be standard practice, not just something special.