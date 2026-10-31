Haryana farmers protest at minister's house over ₹430 per quintal

Union leaders point out that while sugar prices have jumped by ₹25-30 recently, helping the industry, farmers are still struggling to break even.

State president of BKU (Tikait) Ratan Mann says the government must reconsider the announced prices and ensure a fair return that accounts for production costs, labor, and market conditions.

Rajiv Sharma said sugar prices are rising by ₹25-30 recently, helping the industry, while farmers are still struggling to break even.

If things don't change, many warn that fewer farmers will bother growing sugarcane at all.