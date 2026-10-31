Haryana farmers protest at minister's house over ₹430 per quintal
Farmers in Haryana are out protesting after the government set the new sugarcane price at ₹430 per quintal for 2026-27, a ₹15 increase they say just doesn't cut it.
Led by district unit president Sanju Gudiana, they gathered outside Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana's house, arguing that with diesel, fertilizer, and labor costs rising, this price barely covers their expenses.
Unions say farmers not breaking even
Union leaders point out that while sugar prices have jumped by ₹25-30 recently, helping the industry, farmers are still struggling to break even.
State president of BKU (Tikait) Ratan Mann says the government must reconsider the announced prices and ensure a fair return that accounts for production costs, labor, and market conditions.
Rajiv Sharma said sugar prices are rising by ₹25-30 recently, helping the industry, while farmers are still struggling to break even.
If things don't change, many warn that fewer farmers will bother growing sugarcane at all.