'Have 3 children at least': RSS chief urges Hindu families 

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has urged Hindu families to have at least three children. Speaking at a social harmony event at the Saraswati Shishu Mandir, he stressed that while there is "no threat," Hindus must remain vigilant and unite. "There is a need to unite...empower Hindus. There is no threat to us but vigilance is necessary," he said. He stressed the importance of understanding the true purpose of marriage as carrying forward creation, not just fulfilling desires.

Population decline Stop inducement-based religious conversions: Bhagwat Bhagwat also expressed concern over what he called a "declining Hindu population." He said inducement- or coercion-based religious conversions should be stopped and efforts to bring people back to the Hindu fold should be accelerated. He said the lack of harmony leads to discrimination and stressed that all citizens share one motherland. "The Sanatan thought is a philosophy of harmony," Bhagwat said. The RSS chief also spoke against infiltration, calling for infiltrators to be "detected, deleted and deported."

Women empowerment Women should be trained in self-defense: RSS chief In his address, Bhagwat emphasized the importance of "matrushakti" (women power) as the foundation of households. He said women should not be seen as weak and should be trained in self-defense. The RSS chief also stressed that Indian tradition respects women and values nurturing qualities over physical appearance.

