Heavy rain lowers Delhi AQI to 95, could reach 323
India
Delhi just enjoyed a rare break from its usual smog, with the air quality index (AQI) dropping to a "satisfactory" 95 thanks to some much-needed heavy rain.
But don't get too comfortable, forecasts say pollution levels could bounce back up to 323 later today, which means the clean air probably won't stick around.
Delhi October average AQI 167
This October was Delhi's wettest in four years, with 123.3mm of rain recorded till 8.30am on October 30.
That downpour led to the city's cleanest October air in more than a decade and even brought daytime temperatures down to their lowest since 2011.
The average AQI for October hit just 167, the best since 2015, even though there were still five days when air quality dipped into "poor" territory.