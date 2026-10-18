Heavy rains flood Coimbatore roads ahead of Ayudha Puja
Coimbatore faced major chaos on Sunday after heavy rains flooded main roads and low-lying spots.
Key routes like Avinashi, Mettupalayam, and Tiruchi roads were underwater, making traffic a nightmare.
With Ayudha Puja around the corner, crowded markets saw people and two-wheeler riders carefully making their way through inundated stretches.
V. Sampath Kumar inspects Sanganoor flooding
Minister for Backward Classes Welfare V. Sampath Kumar visited hard-hit neighborhoods like Sanganoor to instruct officials with the district administration and the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation to take appropriate remedial measures.
Corporation Commissioner Katta Ravi Teja also surveyed submerged areas like Lanka Corner.
The focus now is on speeding up relief work and helping life in Coimbatore get back to normal soon.