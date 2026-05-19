High Yamuna ammonia cuts Delhi supply from Wazirabad, Chandrawal
India
Delhi's water supply has taken a hit since May 18 because of high ammonia levels in the Yamuna River.
The Delhi Jal Board had to cut production at two major plants, Wazirabad and Chandrawal, which means less water for areas under NDMC and parts of North Delhi.
DJB seeks Haryana water, NDMC alerts
DJB officials are in talks with Haryana government to increase water supply and hope things will improve in a couple of days.
Meanwhile, NDMC has put out an alert for several NDMC command areas asking citizens to use water judiciously.