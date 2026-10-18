Hospital wall collapse, drain overflow ruin Jammu wedding preparations
India
Two families in Jammu had their wedding plans turned upside down after back-to-back disasters.
On Sunday afternoon, a hospital wall collapsed onto Mamta Devi's house, leaving her injured and wiping out her wedding savings.
Around the same time, Sunita Kumar's home was flooded by an overflowing drain, ruining all the preparations for her daughter's big day.
Struggling families appeal to neighbors, authorities
Both families were already struggling: Mamta's husband cannot work while their home is damaged, and Sunita juggles jobs as her husband is unwell.
Now, they are hoping for support from neighbors and authorities to help them rebuild and get those wedding dreams back on track.