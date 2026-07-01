Directly contacting the issuing authority is a foolproof way to confirm authenticity

Is your marriage certificate genuine? Here's how to check

By Vinita Jain 04:05 pm Jul 01, 202604:05 pm

What's the story

Verifying the authenticity of an Indian marriage certificate is an important task, especially for legal and administrative purposes. The process can be daunting for many, but with the right steps and knowledge, it becomes manageable. This article provides a simple guide to help individuals verify their marriage certificates without any hassle. By following these steps, one can ensure that their document is legitimate and recognized by relevant authorities.