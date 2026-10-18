Hyderabad boy, 9, dragged by leopard near Mata Mahakali Temple
India
A nine-year-old boy from Hyderabad was attacked by a leopard while on the way to the Mata Mahakali Temple in Chandrapur, Maharashtra.
The leopard dragged him away as he walked with a neighbor near Visapur toll naka.
Thankfully, after a tense search, he was found with serious injuries and taken to the hospital.
Late night rescue finds injured boy
Locals, police, and forest officials teamed up for a late-night rescue, finally finding the boy despite his injuries, making it hard for him to call out.
To help locate the leopard, forest teams have set up camera traps nearby.