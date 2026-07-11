Hyderabad couple, who took crores from investors, missing in Switzerland
What's the story
A Hyderabad-based couple, Pabba Chandrasekhar and Swapna, has gone missing during their holiday in Switzerland. The couple had left for the trip on June 22 but stopped communicating with their family members after July 8. Their daughter Shreya, a software professional, reported them missing when repeated attempts to contact them failed, as both their mobile phones were switched off or out of coverage area.
Ongoing probe
Investigation into couple's disappearance
The police have registered a missing persons case and are now investigating the couple's whereabouts. They are verifying the couple's travel itinerary, immigration records, and financial transactions to establish if they entered Switzerland as claimed. The investigation has also widened to include allegations that Chandrasekhar and Swapna raised nearly ₹50 crore from over 60 investors in recent years by promising attractive returns for personal and business needs.
Investigation scope
Police appeal for information
While no formal cheating charges have been filed against the couple, officials are looking into all possibilities, including voluntary disappearance and financial fraud. The police have also appealed to anyone with information about the couple's movements or whereabouts to come forward. The investigation is still ongoing as authorities continue to look into this complex case involving a missing couple and alleged financial misconduct.