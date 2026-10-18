Hyderabad jeweler K Srinivasa Rao kidnapped, ₹1.3cr extorted, rescued
India
A Hyderabad jeweler, K Srinivasa Rao, was kidnapped by a gang pretending to be police officers while he was heading to his shop.
The gang first asked for ₹15 crore in ransom but ended up extorting ₹1.3 crore before Rao was rescued in a police operation.
Hyderabad police recover ₹1.07cr
Police managed to recover most of the stolen money, ₹1.07 crore, along with some gold and five vehicles and phones.
The kidnapping was tied to an ongoing real estate dispute involving suspects with long criminal records.
While some of the accused have been arrested and sent to court, others are still on the run after using fake number plates and switching vehicles to dodge capture.