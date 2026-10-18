Hyderabad security response to 12-year-old girl's 'bomb' remark on flight
India
A 12-year-old girl mentioned a "bomb on the flight" to a fellow student while flying back from a school trip on an Ahmedabad-Hyderabad flight.
A cabin crew member alerted the pilot, which led to a full security check when they landed at Hyderabad airport.
Plane cleared, no legal action
Security teams searched the plane but found nothing suspicious.
Since the girl didn't mean any harm and didn't realize how serious her words were, no legal action was taken. Her teachers counseled her.
The incident is a reminder of why it's important to be careful with what we say in sensitive places like airports.