Hyderabad toddler injured in stray dog attack sparks local anger
A three-year-old girl named Nithyashree was seriously hurt after being attacked by stray dogs while playing outside her Hyderabad home.
She needed 18 stitches for facial injuries but is now stable in a private hospital.
The incident has left many worried about how stray dogs are managed in the city.
Residents call out GHMC, demand action for public safety
Locals are upset with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), saying their complaints about stray dogs have been ignored for too long.
Many are pushing for quick action to prevent more attacks and have even threatened to protest at the GHMC office if things don't improve soon.