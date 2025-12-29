IIT Roorkee drops JEE Advanced 2026 dates: Here's your roadmap

Only the top 2.5 lakh scorers from JEE Main 2026 get a shot at JEE Advanced. Indian students can register April 23-May 2 (fees due by May 4); foreign/OCI/PIO candidates get a slightly longer window starting April 6. Admit cards will be out between May 11-17, so keep an eye on those dates.

What happens after the exam?

You'll get to check your response sheets by May 21 and challenge the answer key if needed on May 25-26.

Results drop June 1—then it's time to gear up for JoSAA counseling from June 2, where you'll lock in your seat at an IIT based on your rank and preferences.

If you're eyeing architecture, AAT registration is June 1-2 with results out by June 7.