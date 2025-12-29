IIT Roorkee drops JEE Advanced 2026 dates: Here's your roadmap
Heads up, future IITians—JEE Advanced 2026 is officially set for May 17, with both papers (morning and afternoon slots) required for your rank.
The exam will be held online in English and Hindi, so mark your calendars now.
Who can apply—and when?
Only the top 2.5 lakh scorers from JEE Main 2026 get a shot at JEE Advanced.
Indian students can register April 23-May 2 (fees due by May 4); foreign/OCI/PIO candidates get a slightly longer window starting April 6.
Admit cards will be out between May 11-17, so keep an eye on those dates.
What happens after the exam?
You'll get to check your response sheets by May 21 and challenge the answer key if needed on May 25-26.
Results drop June 1—then it's time to gear up for JoSAA counseling from June 2, where you'll lock in your seat at an IIT based on your rank and preferences.
If you're eyeing architecture, AAT registration is June 1-2 with results out by June 7.