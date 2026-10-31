IMD forecasts above-normal November day and night temperatures in India
Heads up: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects most parts of India to see higher-than-normal daytime and nighttime temperatures this November.
If you're in many parts of central or eastern India, nights might feel more typical or even a bit cooler, but for the rest of us, it's likely to be a warm month.
Areas near the Himalayan foothills could get some relief with normal or slightly cooler weather.
IMD: November rainfall about 77% normal
This warmer trend is linked to very strong El Nino conditions, which are shaking up weather patterns worldwide.
IMD predicts that rainfall across India will be below average, about 77% of what's considered normal for November.
While southern India will also see less rain than usual, some central, northwestern, and northeastern regions might still get lucky with close-to-normal showers.