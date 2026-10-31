IMD forecasts heavy rain in Odisha, coastal Andhra and Yanam
Heads up if you are in Odisha or Coastal Andhra Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) says to expect heavy rain in Odisha on November 1 and 3, while Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are expected to get heavy rain on November 1 and very heavy showers at isolated places on November 2.
Gusty winds up to 50km/h are also likely in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, so it might be a good idea to stay indoors when possible.
Telangana could see 70km/h thundersqualls
Thanks to Cyclone Arnab's leftovers and a Western Disturbance, weather is acting up in several places.
Telangana could see thundersqualls with winds as high as 70km/h on November 1 and 2.
Delhi will just have some clouds, no major rain expected, while Tamil Nadu may get isolated downpours by November 3.
The Northeast (Assam and Arunachal Pradesh) is also in for heavy showers and thunderstorms over the next few days, so keep an umbrella handy.