IMD forecasts heavy rain in Odisha, coastal Andhra and Yanam

Thanks to Cyclone Arnab's leftovers and a Western Disturbance, weather is acting up in several places.

Telangana could see thundersqualls with winds as high as 70km/h on November 1 and 2.

Delhi will just have some clouds, no major rain expected, while Tamil Nadu may get isolated downpours by November 3.

The Northeast (Assam and Arunachal Pradesh) is also in for heavy showers and thunderstorms over the next few days, so keep an umbrella handy.