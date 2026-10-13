IMD forecasts rain in 23 states and union territories
India
Big weather update: India Meteorological Department (IMD) says rain is coming to 23 states and union territories on Tuesday, October 13, with heavy showers likely in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
Delhi-NCR already got a dose of overnight rain, finally breaking that October heat and making things a bit cooler.
Rain cools 4 northern states
Thanks to the rain, places like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan are seeing a nice drop in temperatures, especially in the mornings and nights up north.
IMD has also put out forecasts for heavy rain in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
So if you're heading out this weekend, maybe keep an umbrella handy!