IMD: Heavy rain in HP, J&K, Uttarakhand continues India Jul 22, 2025

The IMD says the worst of the heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh is over for now, with things expected to settle down by July 23.

Still, don't put away your umbrellas—scattered heavy showers could pop up through July 27, thanks to an upper-air cyclonic circulation over west Rajasthan and adjoining Pakistan.

Neighboring states like Jammu & Kashmir and Uttarakhand are also seeing extra rain.