IMD: Heavy rain in HP, J&K, Uttarakhand continues
The IMD says the worst of the heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh is over for now, with things expected to settle down by July 23.
Still, don't put away your umbrellas—scattered heavy showers could pop up through July 27, thanks to an upper-air cyclonic circulation over west Rajasthan and adjoining Pakistan.
Neighboring states like Jammu & Kashmir and Uttarakhand are also seeing extra rain.
Stay alert, say weather officials
Even though the downpour has slowed, the IMD is urging everyone to stay alert.
Flooding, landslides, and travel delays are still possible as the monsoon remains active until September 30—and this year's rainfall is set to be above normal.
If you're traveling or live in hilly areas, keep an eye on updates and play it safe.