IMD predicts heavy rain in Telangana from Bay of Bengal
India
Heads up, Telangana! The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain starting Thursday, thanks to a weather system brewing over the southeast Bay of Bengal.
This depression is set to affect nine districts, including Adilabad, Mancherial, and Jogulamba Gadwal, and could briefly turn into a cyclonic storm before weakening as it hits land.
S. Stella says major storm unlikely
According to S. Stella, Head of the IMD Centre Hyderabad, the system should lose strength before reaching Telangana, so a major storm isn't likely.
Still, expect light to moderate showers from November 2 to 4, 2026, with some heavier downpours possible on November 3 and 4, 2026 in southern areas.
Hyderabad will see some rain too as the system crosses Andhra Pradesh and moves inland.