IMD warns of heatwave conditions in northwest, central India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more heatwave days for Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other northwestern states. Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is expected to hit Kerala on May 26 with a model error of ± 4 days. An orange alert for heavy rainfall is in effect for Sikkim and parts of West Bengal today. Several northwestern states, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, are under a yellow alert for heatwave conditions.

Weather forecast Severe heatwave conditions likely to prevail The IMD's latest report states, "Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions likely to prevail over some parts of the plains of northwest India and central India during many days of the week." Maharashtra's Wardha and Amravati recorded maximum temperatures of 46°C on Saturday. West Rajasthan is likely to experience heatwave conditions till May 22, with temperatures peaking on May 21 and 22.

Rainfall forecast Heavy rainfall expected in northeast India The IMD has also predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over northeast India during the week. Other regions likely to receive heavy rainfall include Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry. Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Arunachal Pradesh on May 17 and from May 20-22; Assam and Meghalaya till May 18 and on May 21-22; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on May 21-22.

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