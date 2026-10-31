IMD says Bay of Bengal system forming after Cyclone Arnab
Just after Cyclone Arnab hit Andhra Pradesh and Yanam with heavy rain, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) says another weather system is forming over the Bay of Bengal.
More rain is on the way for Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam this weekend.
Central and southern India could see thunderstorms and strong winds, but if you are up north (like Delhi or Punjab), it should stay dry.
IMD sees Arnab redevelop Nov 2
Arnab's remnants are actually a low-pressure area over parts of central India. Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Arnab crossed the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts on October 28.
The IMD thinks it might grow into a depression or even another cyclonic storm by November 2, so more wet weather could be coming for parts of the east coast.
Stay tuned and keep an umbrella handy!