IMD warns as uneven monsoon drenches Uttarakhand, northwest plains spared
India
This year's monsoon is totally uneven: hill states like Uttarakhand are getting hammered with rain and floods, while the northwest plains barely see a drop.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put Uttarakhand on red alert for more heavy rain.
Meanwhile, places like northeast India, Bihar, West Bengal, and eastern Uttar Pradesh might finally get some showers soon.
Landslides shut 126 Uttarakhand roads
Landslides in Uttarakhand have shut down 126 roads (including two highways), with the Rishikesh-Yamunotri route closed for three days straight.
Himachal Pradesh saw some disruptions from moderate rain, but Delhi stayed dry and warm at 35 to 36 degrees Celsius.
Over in Uttar Pradesh, there's a 17% monsoon deficit: most areas are way below normal rainfall.