IMD warns Bay cyclone may affect Andhra Pradesh coast Nov3
Heads up, Andhra Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department, or IMD, says a cyclonic system brewing in the Bay of Bengal could affect the Andhra Pradesh coast on November 3. The good news? It's expected to be milder than Cyclone Arnab.
The IMD also mentioned that most of southern India will likely see less rain than usual this November, while temperatures across much of the country are set to stay above normal.
El Nino may reduce southern rainfall
That strong El Nino isn't going anywhere soon: it could shape India's weather until March 2027.
This means less rain is likely for Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and south interior Karnataka.
Meanwhile, folks in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal might actually get more rain than usual.
Expect hotter days ahead for most of India, except some parts of northwest India where maximum temperatures could stay normal or even a bit cooler.