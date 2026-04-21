IMD warns of heatwaves, thunderstorms across India till April 25

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a mix of weather conditions across the country for the ongoing week, up to April 25. While some regions are likely to experience rising temperatures and heatwaves, others may witness rainfall with thunderstorms. The IMD has predicted heatwave conditions over Uttar Pradesh , Rajasthan, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand.

Weather update Hot and humid weather conditions in southern states The IMD has also predicted hot and humid weather conditions in isolated areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam. Warm nights are likely over Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. A gradual rise of 3-5 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures is expected over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi during this period.

Precipitation forecast Rainfall, thunderstorms likely in northern, northeastern states Despite the heatwave conditions, rainfall and thunderstorms are likely over large parts of the country. Light to moderate rainfall or snowfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-50km/h) are likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad. The northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, will also see rainfall activity during this period.

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Regional forecast Similar weather conditions in central and southern India Central India, including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh, is also likely to witness rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. Southern India will see similar weather conditions over Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Kerala, and Mahe. On Sunday, the IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies over Delhi with no major weather alerts in place.

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