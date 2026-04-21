IMD warns of heatwaves, thunderstorms across India till April 25
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department(IMD) has forecast a mix of weather conditions across the country for the ongoing week, up to April 25. While some regions are likely to experience rising temperatures and heatwaves, others may witness rainfall with thunderstorms. The IMD has predicted heatwave conditions over Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand.
Weather update
Hot and humid weather conditions in southern states
The IMD has also predicted hot and humid weather conditions in isolated areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam. Warm nights are likely over Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. A gradual rise of 3-5 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures is expected over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi during this period.
Precipitation forecast
Rainfall, thunderstorms likely in northern, northeastern states
Despite the heatwave conditions, rainfall and thunderstorms are likely over large parts of the country. Light to moderate rainfall or snowfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-50km/h) are likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad. The northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, will also see rainfall activity during this period.
Regional forecast
Similar weather conditions in central and southern India
Central India, including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh, is also likely to witness rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. Southern India will see similar weather conditions over Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Kerala, and Mahe. On Sunday, the IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies over Delhi with no major weather alerts in place.
Temperature update
Maximum temperature to be around 41°C in Delhi
Back in the north, the maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to be between 39°C and 41°C, while the minimum temperature will be between 20°C and 22°C. No major weather alerts are in place. Earlier this week, heavy rainfall brought some relief from the intense heat and rising summer temperatures in several parts of the national capital.