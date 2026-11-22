India administers over 1cr single-dose HPV vaccines to 14-year-old girls
India has given over one crore HPV vaccine doses to 14-year-old girls in less than nine months, reaching almost 87% of its yearly target.
This big push, started in February 2026, provides free, voluntary single-dose HPV vaccination to 14-year-old girls at designated government health facilities with parental consent.
Six states reach full HPV coverage
Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar have already hit full vaccination coverage.
Uttar Pradesh tops the list with more than 29.3 lakh girls vaccinated.
The best part? The single-dose shot is free at government clinics (with parental consent), making it easier for families to get their daughters protected for the future.