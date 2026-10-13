INDIA alliance alleges mass voter deletions, marches to Supreme Court
On Monday, the INDIA alliance, led by Congress's Rahul Gandhi, marched from Constitution Club to the Supreme Court in Delhi.
Their main issue? They are calling out alleged mass deletions from voter lists during a recent revision process.
With Jantar Mantar no longer available for protests, this march signals rising worries about how fair and transparent elections really are.
Detained protesters allege Delhi Police beatings
Some protesters, including journalists and youth activists detained over the last few days, say Delhi Police were rough with them in custody, reporting beatings and assaults.
These claims add more heat to the ongoing debate over electoral fairness, as the INDIA bloc filed a petition in the Supreme Court over alleged large-scale voter deletions and irregularities in the special intensive revision of electoral rolls.