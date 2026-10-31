INDIA alliance Ramlila Maidan protest Nov 1 costs ₹1.21L/day
India
The INDIA opposition alliance is gearing up for a major protest at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on November 1, calling out alleged voter list tampering.
Booking the iconic venue comes with a hefty price tag: ₹1,21,080 per day, which includes ground rent, security deposit, sanitation fees, license charges and 18% GST.
Delhi civic body allows free protests
Delhi's civic body actually lets groups protest for free if they get a police NOC and pay a refundable ₹5,000 deposit.
This rule could help the INDIA bloc save big on rally expenses, if they follow the right steps.
Plus, with Ramlila Maidan now officially listed as a protest site, organizing rallies here just got easier.