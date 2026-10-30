India announces semiconductor leadership goal for 2047 at ESTIC 2026

India just set a big goal: become a globally competitive, dependable and technologically self-reliant semiconductor powerhouse by 2047, with leadership in selected next-generation chip technologies.

This was announced at ESTIC 2026, a major technology event jointly organized by 12 ministries and departments under the guidance of the principal scientific adviser to the government of India.

The focus? Building a homegrown chip industry that boosts self-reliance and generates high-value employment opportunities.