India announces semiconductor leadership goal for 2047 at ESTIC 2026
India just set a big goal: become a globally competitive, dependable and technologically self-reliant semiconductor powerhouse by 2047, with leadership in selected next-generation chip technologies.
This was announced at ESTIC 2026, a major technology event jointly organized by 12 ministries and departments under the guidance of the principal scientific adviser to the government of India.
The focus? Building a homegrown chip industry that boosts self-reliance and generates high-value employment opportunities.
DRDO leads chips and AI talks
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) took center stage at the event, leading talks on next-generation chips and AI-powered technology.
Its session, headed by B K Das, Director General, Electronics and Communication Systems (ECS), connected top minds from industry and academia, while also highlighting efforts to help Indian startups innovate in chip design.