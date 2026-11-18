India develops 1st indigenous bird flu vaccine
What's the story
India has developed its first indigenous vaccine against H5N1 avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu. The vaccine was developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research's National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (ICAR-NIHSAD) in Bhopal. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will launch the vaccine on November 20 in Bhopal.
Vaccine details
Vaccine protects chickens from avian influenza
The vaccine is specifically designed to protect chickens from the H5N1 strain of avian influenza and targets clade 2.3.2.1a of the virus, as per the government's announcement.
The development comes at a time when bird flu outbreaks have been reported across India, leading to mass bird deaths and containment measures such as culling infected birds and restricting poultry movement.
Twitter Post
Government's announcement
Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, will dedicate to the nation the inactivated H5N1 (Clade 2.3.2.1a) Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) Virus Vaccine for Poultry on November 20. pic.twitter.com/I8WN2Qh52l— ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2026
Outbreaks reported
Recent outbreaks in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh
Recent outbreaks in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district and Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district highlight the ongoing threat of avian influenza to India's poultry industry.
In Cuddalore, H5N1 infection was confirmed after sudden bird deaths at farms, leading to the culling of around 40,000 chickens.
Keralam is also set to cull thousands of birds after bird flu was confirmed at two poultry farms. Around 26,000 birds will be culled on Wednesday as part of the containment measures.
Widespread impact
Avian influenza outbreaks reported in several states
The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying's 2025-26 annual report shows avian influenza outbreaks in several Indian states, including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Bihar.
Bird flu is caused by viruses that mainly infect birds. Highly pathogenic strains like H5N1 can cause severe disease and high mortality in poultry.