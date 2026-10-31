India extends census counting phase to 50 days with self-enumeration
India
India's next census just got a major update: the counting phase will now last 50 days (January 10-February 28), giving everyone more time, including a 15-day self-enumeration option.
This longer window may be linked to the increased number of questions at 40, including pertaining to caste.
India census expands to 40 questions
Get ready for a bigger questionnaire: 40 questions instead of the old 29, covering everything from caste and family details to new topics like nationality, vaccination sites, and multiple IDs.
The data will reflect where things stand as of March 1, with a quick revision round right after.
Manipur's count has been put on hold for now after demands from various sections within the state that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise be conducted first.