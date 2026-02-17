India, France elevate bilateral ties to 'Special Global Strategic Partnership'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron have elevated their countries' ties to a "Special Global Strategic Partnership." The announcement was made during a joint press conference in Mumbai, where PM Modi emphasized the depth and significance of their relationship. "The friendship between India and France has no boundaries," he said, adding that the partnership could "reach from deep oceans to the tallest mountains."

Historical context PM Modi recalls his visit to Marseille PM Modi also recalled his visit to Marseille, France's largest port, during a previous trip. He noted its historical significance as the city from where Indian soldiers entered Europe in World War I and where freedom fighter Veer Savarkar escaped British capture. "I had the opportunity to remember and pay my respects to him in Marseille last year," he said.

Strategic cooperation Strategic partnership 1 of the oldest PM Modi said the strategic partnership between India and France is one of the oldest. He credited President Macron for deepening and energizing their ties. "Based on this trust and vision, we are elevating our relation to a Special Global Strategic Partnership," he said. This partnership is not only strategic but will also ensure global stability and progress in these turbulent times, he added. He called India-France partnership a force for "global stability" amid a period of uncertainty.

Aerospace collaboration India, France to jointly manufacture H-125 helicopter During the media briefing, PM Modi also announced that India and France will jointly manufacture the H-125 helicopter in India. He said this helicopter is capable of flying to Mount Everest's heights and will be exported worldwide. "The India-France partnership has no boundaries," he reiterated. The H-125 Light Utility Helicopter Final Assembly Line at Vemagal, Karnataka, is expected to bolster India's indigenous aerospace manufacturing capabilities and deepen bilateral defense cooperation.

Press Con 'India and France both believe in democratic values' Modi also announced that the two countries are strengthening cooperation in critical minerals, biotechnology, and advanced materials. "We are launching the Indo-French Centre for AI in Health, the Indo-French Centre for Digital Science and Technology, and the National Centre of Alliance for Skilling in Aeronautics," he announced. Furthermore, he said the two countries will continue to support all efforts for peace in every region. "India and France both believe in democratic values, the rule of law, and a multipolar world."