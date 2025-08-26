India launches new policy for youth with chronic illnesses India Aug 26, 2025

India is rolling out a fresh policy—"Transition of Care for Youth with Special Health Care Needs"—to make it easier for teens and young adults with long-term illnesses like diabetes and thalassemia to move from child to adult healthcare.

The idea is to smooth out this tricky phase, covering not just medical needs but also emotional, educational, and work-related challenges.