India launches new policy for youth with chronic illnesses
India is rolling out a fresh policy—"Transition of Care for Youth with Special Health Care Needs"—to make it easier for teens and young adults with long-term illnesses like diabetes and thalassemia to move from child to adult healthcare.
The idea is to smooth out this tricky phase, covering not just medical needs but also emotional, educational, and work-related challenges.
New plan calls for early prep, joint clinics
Instead of the old, unplanned handoffs that left many feeling anxious or lost in the system, the new plan calls for early prep, joint clinics where pediatric and adult doctors team up, and better tracking through patient registries.
This should mean fewer treatment gaps and less stress for everyone involved.
Policy aims to boost self-care skills for young patients
With over 850,000 kids in India living with juvenile diabetes—and many more facing conditions like epilepsy—this move could make a real difference.
The policy aims to boost self-care skills for young patients, offer more support to families, and help these youth lead healthier, fuller lives as they grow up.